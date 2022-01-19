UrduPoint.com

NH&MP Ask Road Users To Exercise Caution During Rainy Weather

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2022 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH &MP) has issued advisory for road road users to exercise caution, adherence to safety rules and keep driving slow during rainy weather conditions.

In an advisory issued here, NH&MP urged motorists to ensure their vehicles are in good condition and check the tires, breaks, windshield wipers and lights before the travel.

Motorway Police urged motorists to keep a safe distance between vehicles, fasten seat belts, pay attention to the road and refrain from using phones when driving.

A safe distance between two vehicles is said to be half the size of speed in kilometers e.g a vehicle moving at a speed of 120 km per hour should maintained a safe distance of sixty meters from the preceding vehicle.

The NH&MP also advised road users to stay updated on weather conditions and plan their travels accordingly through FM Radio and website and social media handles of the Motorway Police.

Related Topics

Weather Police Motorway Social Media Vehicles Road Vehicle From

