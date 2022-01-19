NH&MP ask road users to exercise caution during rainy weather

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH &MP) has issued advisory for road road users to exercise caution, adherence to safety rules and keep driving slow during rainy weather conditions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH &MP) has issued advisory for road road users to exercise caution, adherence to safety rules and keep driving slow during rainy weather conditions.

In an advisory issued here, NH&MP urged motorists to ensure their vehicles are in good condition and check the tires, breaks, windshield wipers and lights before the travel.

Motorway Police urged motorists to keep a safe distance between vehicles, fasten seat belts, pay attention to the road and refrain from using phones when driving.

A safe distance between two vehicles is said to be half the size of speed in kilometers e.g a vehicle moving at a speed of 120 km per hour should maintained a safe distance of sixty meters from the preceding vehicle.

The NH&MP also advised road users to stay updated on weather conditions and plan their travels accordingly through FM Radio and website and social media handles of the Motorway Police.