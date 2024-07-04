NH&MP Organises Lecture On Conflict Management
Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2024 | 09:27 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The National Highways and Motorway Police(NH&MP)organized a lecture titled “Conflict Management and Handling Aggression / Female Driver" here on Thursday.
According to Motorway Police North Zone spokesperson, Muhammad Saqib, the aim of providing training to Motorway Police officials was to resolve conflicts with road violators during duty in a better way.
During the training, through various videos and exercises, officers were made aware of the various situations that arise and how to deal with them in the best professional manner.
He added that the officials were also informed about the legal aspects during the training.
