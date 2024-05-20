Open Menu

'No Chance Of Heatwave In Karachi' For Now, Chief Meteorologist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 07:37 PM

'No chance of heatwave in Karachi' for now, Chief Meteorologist

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said on Monday that there is no chance of any heatwave in Karachi for the upcoming week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said on Monday that there is no chance of any heatwave in Karachi for the upcoming week.

"Sea breeze is blowing in the city, no need to worry about heatwave," he told a private news channel.

He said the weather will remain hot for the next 10 days with temperatures expected between 36 to 38 degree centigrade.

The Chief Meteorologist said the intensity of the hot weather will prevail from low to high level of humidity.

Related Topics

Karachi Weather From

Recent Stories

KU cancels admission for submitting bogus markshee ..

KU cancels admission for submitting bogus marksheet

4 minutes ago
 Putin says Iran's Raisi was an 'outstanding' leade ..

Putin says Iran's Raisi was an 'outstanding' leader

4 minutes ago
 Man commits suicide in Faislabad

Man commits suicide in Faislabad

4 minutes ago
 Questions swirl a day after DR Congo 'coup attempt ..

Questions swirl a day after DR Congo 'coup attempt'

4 minutes ago
 Atmospheric condition may trigger GLOF or flash fl ..

Atmospheric condition may trigger GLOF or flash floods in GB, Chitral: PMD warns

4 minutes ago
 KU extends registration deadline for upcoming conv ..

KU extends registration deadline for upcoming convocation

17 minutes ago
Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian ..

Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian president, foreign minister

8 minutes ago
 IGP emphasizes improvement of medical facilities i ..

IGP emphasizes improvement of medical facilities in police hospitals

8 minutes ago
 Taliban govt 'deeply saddened' by death of Iranian ..

Taliban govt 'deeply saddened' by death of Iranian president

8 minutes ago
 Girl dies, two minors receive injuries as roof of ..

Girl dies, two minors receive injuries as roof of room caved in

8 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

8 minutes ago
 Acting President for further consolidating bilater ..

Acting President for further consolidating bilateral ties with Malaysia

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather