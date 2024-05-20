'No Chance Of Heatwave In Karachi' For Now, Chief Meteorologist
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 07:37 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said on Monday that there is no chance of any heatwave in Karachi for the upcoming week.
"Sea breeze is blowing in the city, no need to worry about heatwave," he told a private news channel.
He said the weather will remain hot for the next 10 days with temperatures expected between 36 to 38 degree centigrade.
The Chief Meteorologist said the intensity of the hot weather will prevail from low to high level of humidity.
