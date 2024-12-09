No Chance Of Rain In Lahore During Next Two Days
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 09, 2024 | 07:37 PM
MET office predicts new system of rain-bearing clouds in next two days
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted that there is no chance of rain in Lahore during next two days.
The various districts of Punjab experienced rain during last 24 hours.
The isolated rain increased the intensity of the cold.
The mountainous areas also received snowfall which turned the weather more cold.
However, in Lahore, the clouds passed without any rain, though a cold wave arrived.
The MET office predicted that there is no possibility of rain in Lahore in the next 48 hours. However, a new system of rain-bearing clouds is expected to enter after two days. The minimum temperature in Lahore is expected to be 7°C, with the maximum reaching 21°C, earlier in the day.
Recent Stories
Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
More Stories From Weather
-
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today2 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather to persist in most parts of country: PMD4 days ago
-
Cold, dry, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore5 days ago
-
100% wheat sowing target achieved in Muzaffargarh5 days ago
-
Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weather6 days ago
-
December likely to have two rain spells: PMD6 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Lahore, other parts of country7 days ago
-
Balochistan receives first winter rain10 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather predicted for Lahore10 days ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sukkur11 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather for Lahore, Punjab11 days ago
-
Cold and dry weather to persist in most parts of country:PMD12 days ago