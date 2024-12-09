Open Menu

No Chance Of Rain In Lahore During Next Two Days

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 09, 2024 | 07:37 PM

No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

MET office predicts new system of rain-bearing clouds in next two days

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted that there is no chance of rain in Lahore during next two days.

The various districts of Punjab experienced rain during last 24 hours.

The isolated rain increased the intensity of the cold.

The mountainous areas also received snowfall which turned the weather more cold.

However, in Lahore, the clouds passed without any rain, though a cold wave arrived.

The MET office predicted that there is no possibility of rain in Lahore in the next 48 hours. However, a new system of rain-bearing clouds is expected to enter after two days. The minimum temperature in Lahore is expected to be 7°C, with the maximum reaching 21°C, earlier in the day.

