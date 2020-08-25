UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Northern Sindh Receives Rains

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 04:23 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Most parts of northern Sindh experienced rain with thunderstorm on Tuesday.

According to the local Met office, the rainfall was recorded at various cities including Sukkur, Khairpur, Jaccababad and other areas.

Moreover, the irrigation department has issued directions to chief engineers of Guddu and Sukkur barrages in view of more rains in Sindh.

The irrigation department said heavy rain was expected till August 25.

Meanwhile, security measures had been taken and the situation was being monitored continuously.

