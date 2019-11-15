UrduPoint.com
Number Of Homes In France's Southeast Without Power Due To Snowfall Now 330,000 - Operator

The number of households affected by power outages as a result of the first heavy snowfall of the season in southeastern France has increased to 330,000, the country's Enedis Power Operator said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The number of households affected by power outages as a result of the first heavy snowfall of the season in southeastern France has increased to 330,000, the country's Enedis Power Operator said on Friday.

It was reported late on Thursday that around 200,000 homes had been left without electricity in France's four southeastern departments - Ardeche, Drome, Isere and Rhone. One man was killed by a falling tree.

"330,000 homes were left without electricity mainly in the departments of Ardeche, Drome, Isere, Rhone, Loire and Alpes-de-Haute-Provence. Over 1,300 [Enedis] workers have already been mobilized," the power company said on Twitter.

The snowfall has also caused massive disruptions in road traffic.

Initially, seven departments were on orange alert � the third out of the four weather alerts � but only the one in the Saone-et-Loire department remains in place as of Friday morning.

