UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC And LAS Cooperate For Solutions To Family Problems

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 03:18 PM

OIC and LAS cooperate for solutions to family problems

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the League of Arab States (LAS) held the 10th session of the Arab Family Committee on 15-17 September 2020 by video conference

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the League of Arab States (LAS) held the 10th session of the Arab Family Committee on 15-17 September 2020 by video conference.

The session was held in the framework of cooperation and exchange of experiences between the two organizations, in concomitance with the 24th session of Arab Childhood Committee and the 16th meeting of the Follow-up Committee on Ending Violence against Children.
The Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs, Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet, delivered the OIC General Secretariat’s statement at the opening of the session of the Arab Women Committee, highlighting the need for the OIC and the LAS to intensify cooperation and exchange experiences in order to ensure descent living, development and progress for current and upcoming Arab and Islamic generations.

He called for joint action to find ample solutions to family problems taking into consideration the cultural, economic, social and educational dimensions, while focusing on combating domestic violence.
It is worth noting that these joint meetings with the LAS coincide with the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the Copenhagen and Beijing declarations and with the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.
Ambassador Bakheet insisted on the importance of these family and child-related social themes, particularly at this critical stage endured by humanity at large due to the unprecedented health and socio-economic impacts resulting from the measures taken by states to counter the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Exchange Beijing Progress September Women 2020 Family From Arab Coronavirus OIC

Recent Stories

TECNO “REAL HERO” Spark 6 with Heroic theme is ..

3 minutes ago

Death Toll From Taliban Attacks in Afghanistan's E ..

13 minutes ago

FM, EU envoy discuss operationalization of Strateg ..

13 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

13 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree inviting SCC to conven ..

21 minutes ago

Artificial Insemination theater established at NAR ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.