OIC and LAS cooperate for solutions to family problems

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the League of Arab States (LAS) held the 10th session of the Arab Family Committee on 15-17 September 2020 by video conference

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the League of Arab States (LAS) held the 10th session of the Arab Family Committee on 15-17 September 2020 by video conference.

The session was held in the framework of cooperation and exchange of experiences between the two organizations, in concomitance with the 24th session of Arab Childhood Committee and the 16th meeting of the Follow-up Committee on Ending Violence against Children.

The Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs, Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet, delivered the OIC General Secretariat’s statement at the opening of the session of the Arab Women Committee, highlighting the need for the OIC and the LAS to intensify cooperation and exchange experiences in order to ensure descent living, development and progress for current and upcoming Arab and Islamic generations.

He called for joint action to find ample solutions to family problems taking into consideration the cultural, economic, social and educational dimensions, while focusing on combating domestic violence.

It is worth noting that these joint meetings with the LAS coincide with the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the Copenhagen and Beijing declarations and with the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Ambassador Bakheet insisted on the importance of these family and child-related social themes, particularly at this critical stage endured by humanity at large due to the unprecedented health and socio-economic impacts resulting from the measures taken by states to counter the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.