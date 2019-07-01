Over 30 automatic weather system set up to collect rain, flood data: Chairman FFC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The meteorological department has set up automatic weather system at over 30 remote areas to collect data of rain and flood in the monsoon season.

Talking to APP here Monday, Chairman of Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Ahmad Kamal said that the meteorological department had prepared the system locally which cost $ 5000 each.

"We have to spend $ 50,000 for each such system if procure from abroad," he said.

He said that FFC had already finalized all arrangements for the upcoming monsoon season and flood communication cell had been made functional since June 15.

He said the commission would start issuing daily flood report from today and would continue till end of monsoon season.

He said identified flood protection schemes had already been transferred to the respective provinces for onward implementation.

The provinces have been asked to complete pending such schemes before July 15, he added.

He said as per meteorological department predication, normal or below normal rains were expected in Sindh and Balochistan in the monsoon season while, normal and above normal rains were forecast for Northern parts, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Similarly, he said above rain was expected in areas of Eastern Rivers. This year 70-80 per cent more snow was recorded in the northern areas as compared to previous year, he said and added that due to lower temperature, melting process was slow.

He said sufficient space was available in Tarbela dam and it could absorb heavy water inflow in the season.

To a question, he said the FFC had made preemptive measures and hold post flood meeting in which the provinces were directed to complete survey of all vulnerable points.

Ahmad Kamal said out of total 24 telemetry systems of WAPDA, 22 have been made 100 per cent operationalized.

The Chairman said Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda also directed the provincial governments to remove the encroachments in the floodplains of river water ways through enactment of River Act. The minister urged the provinces and federal agencies for prompt approval of their respective Flood Plain management Acts and their strict enforcement to prevent the encroachment in the waterways on permanent basis, he said.

Ahmad Kamal said WASA Rawalpindi, Rawalpindi Development Authority and District Government, Rawalpindi were directed for the complete clearing of Lai Nullah beds/ sides at critical locations from waste material dumped by the locals and also removal of encroachment at different places in compliance with the early warning system installed.

In view of forecast of rains and expected urban flooding, the provinces were also advised to be fully vigilant and clear all storm drains in cities and towns especially in cities like Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Islamabad etc, he said.

