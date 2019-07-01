UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 30 Automatic Weather System Set Up To Collect Rain, Flood Data: Chairman FFC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 05:57 PM

Over 30 automatic weather system set up to collect rain, flood data: Chairman FFC

The meteorological department has set up automatic weather system at over 30 remote areas to collect data of rain and flood in the monsoon season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The meteorological department has set up automatic weather system at over 30 remote areas to collect data of rain and flood in the monsoon season.

Talking to APP here Monday, Chairman of Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Ahmad Kamal said that the meteorological department had prepared the system locally which cost $ 5000 each.

"We have to spend $ 50,000 for each such system if procure from abroad," he said.

He said that FFC had already finalized all arrangements for the upcoming monsoon season and flood communication cell had been made functional since June 15.

He said the commission would start issuing daily flood report from today and would continue till end of monsoon season.

He said identified flood protection schemes had already been transferred to the respective provinces for onward implementation.

The provinces have been asked to complete pending such schemes before July 15, he added.

He said as per meteorological department predication, normal or below normal rains were expected in Sindh and Balochistan in the monsoon season while, normal and above normal rains were forecast for Northern parts, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Similarly, he said above rain was expected in areas of Eastern Rivers. This year 70-80 per cent more snow was recorded in the northern areas as compared to previous year, he said and added that due to lower temperature, melting process was slow.

He said sufficient space was available in Tarbela dam and it could absorb heavy water inflow in the season.

To a question, he said the FFC had made preemptive measures and hold post flood meeting in which the provinces were directed to complete survey of all vulnerable points.

Ahmad Kamal said out of total 24 telemetry systems of WAPDA, 22 have been made 100 per cent operationalized.

The Chairman said Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda also directed the provincial governments to remove the encroachments in the floodplains of river water ways through enactment of River Act. The minister urged the provinces and federal agencies for prompt approval of their respective Flood Plain management Acts and their strict enforcement to prevent the encroachment in the waterways on permanent basis, he said.

Ahmad Kamal said WASA Rawalpindi, Rawalpindi Development Authority and District Government, Rawalpindi were directed for the complete clearing of Lai Nullah beds/ sides at critical locations from waste material dumped by the locals and also removal of encroachment at different places in compliance with the early warning system installed.

In view of forecast of rains and expected urban flooding, the provinces were also advised to be fully vigilant and clear all storm drains in cities and towns especially in cities like Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Islamabad etc, he said.

\395

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Islamabad Weather Storm Peshawar Balochistan Snow Punjab Flood Water WAPDA Dam Lai Rawalpindi June July Post All From Government Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Rains Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Kremlin Says Following St. Petersburg Campaign, Lo ..

34 seconds ago

US Embassy in Russia Says Spy Suspect Whelan Needs ..

35 seconds ago

Islamophobia can be countered by highlighting Isla ..

37 seconds ago

Russia Decreases Oil Output by 278,500Bpd in June ..

39 seconds ago

Mahmood directs expediting SICs extension to to en ..

4 minutes ago

OPEC and allies on course to extend output cuts fo ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.