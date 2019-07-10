UrduPoint.com
Overcast Condition To Prevail In City Lahore

Wed 10th July 2019 | 09:32 PM

The local meteorological department has predicted overcast conditions with chances of dust-storm in the provincial capital during next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :The local meteorological department has predicted overcast conditions with chances of dust-storm in the provincial capital during next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded as 32 degrees celsius.

According to the met office, dust-thundershower/rain accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Gujranwala divisions, Kashmir, while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Lahore, and Islamabad.

According to synoptic situation, Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan with its trough extending northeast wards.

Moderate Monsoon currents are reaching northeastern parts of the country and likely to strengthen from Friday evening/night.

Farmers have been advised to take adoptive measures and schedule the irrigation plans.

