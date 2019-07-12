Overcast conditions to prevail in city Lahore

The local meteorological department has predicted overcast conditions with chances of dust-storm in the provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The local meteorological department has predicted overcast conditions with chances of dust-storm in the provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature on Friday was recorded as 33 degrees celsius.

According to the MET office, widespread dust-thundershower, rain with few heavy falls, accompanied by gusty winds, was expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions and Kashmir, and at scattered places in Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions.

According to synoptic situation, a seasonal low lies over north Balochistan with its trough extending northeast wards. Moderate Monsoon currents are reaching upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen Friday night. Westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Farmers have been advised to take adoptive measures and schedule the irrigation plans.