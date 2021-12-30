UrduPoint.com

Pak-EPA Monitoring Ambient Air Quality Data Of ICT Daily

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2021 | 01:45 PM

Pak-EPA monitoring ambient air quality data of ICT daily

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) is monitoring the ambient air quality data of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on a daily basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) is monitoring the ambient air quality data of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on a daily basis.

The data consists of environmental parameters such as particulate Matter 2.5 (PM2.5) Carbon Monoxide (CO), Sox, NOx, and O3 which were monitored and analyzed through a fixed ambient air monitoring station installed in H-8/2,�Islamabad, an official of the Ministry of Climate Change told APP that in the premises of Pak-EPA.

� He said that in ICT, there are approximately 185+ industrial units including different scale sizes.

Major industries in the Federal capital are steel furnaces, marble industries, and pharmaceutical industries which are also under the observation of Pak-EPA.

All the Operation Steel Furnaces (06) situated in ICT have now installed pollution abatement technology which is being monitored by Pak-EPA regularly for ensuring the compliance of National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS).

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology

Recent Stories

HBL to deploy POS terminals at NADRA Centers natio ..

HBL to deploy POS terminals at NADRA Centers nationwide

16 seconds ago
 Iqra Aziz takes part in sexual harassment awarenes ..

Iqra Aziz takes part in sexual harassment awareness session

10 minutes ago
 EGA repays Al Taweelah project finance facilities ..

EGA repays Al Taweelah project finance facilities early in optimisation of capit ..

21 minutes ago
 India saw record 126 tiger deaths in 2021: data

India saw record 126 tiger deaths in 2021: data

6 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

6 minutes ago
 Cargo from southwest China heads for Laos via Chin ..

Cargo from southwest China heads for Laos via China-Laos Railway

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.