Pak-EPA monitoring ambient air quality data of ICT daily

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) is monitoring the ambient air quality data of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on a daily basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) is monitoring the ambient air quality data of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on a daily basis.

The data consists of environmental parameters such as particulate Matter 2.5 (PM2.5) Carbon Monoxide (CO), Sox, NOx, and O3 which were monitored and analyzed through a fixed ambient air monitoring station installed in H-8/2,�Islamabad, an official of the Ministry of Climate Change told APP that in the premises of Pak-EPA.

� He said that in ICT, there are approximately 185+ industrial units including different scale sizes.

Major industries in the Federal capital are steel furnaces, marble industries, and pharmaceutical industries which are also under the observation of Pak-EPA.

All the Operation Steel Furnaces (06) situated in ICT have now installed pollution abatement technology which is being monitored by Pak-EPA regularly for ensuring the compliance of National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS).