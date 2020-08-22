Pakistan Army Continues Relief Activities In Rain-hit Karachi Areas
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 02:54 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Army relief teams are working with the civil administration in the monsoon rain affected areas of Karachi.
The water drainage was underway from low lying areas, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.