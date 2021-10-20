UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Faces Global 1.5C Anticipated Temperature Rise Prior To 2040: GCISC Study

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 01:34 PM

Pakistan faces global 1.5C anticipated temperature rise prior to 2040: GCISC Study

A research study on Paris Agreement targets published by the Global Change Impact Studies Centre (GCISC) researchers revealed that Pakistan has started observing global warming, the famous 1.5 degree Celsius temperature increase ahead of the globally predicted threshold of 2040, with consistently increasing vulnerability due to climate change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :A research study on Paris Agreement targets published by the Global Change Impact Studies Centre (GCISC) researchers revealed that Pakistan has started observing global warming, the famous 1.5 degree Celsius temperature increase ahead of the globally predicted threshold of 2040, with consistently increasing vulnerability due to climate change.

Another research study by GCISC scientists on monsoon changes titled "21st Century Precipitation and Monsoonal Shift over Pakistan and Upper Indus Basin (UIB) using High-Resolution Projections" that recently got published in the internationally reputed journal Science of the Total Environment revealed the latest facts on changing monsoon patterns in the country that would have deep effects on the agrarian economy.

The study was conducted under a research project funded by Asia Pacific Network on Global Change Research (APN).

One of the team members Dr. Shaukat Ali Senior Scientific Officer of GCISC, who contributed to the study, told APP that the research was conducted with great effort and spoke volumes about the intellectual prowess of the Centre as Science of the Total Environment is a well-reputed international journal.

He said, "The Monsoon Rainfall change prediction has been made as per the international standards and techniques using the inter-and intra-annual variability of the monsoonal rainfall over Pakistan and its possible drivers using high-resolution regional climate models." Ali added that the annual temperature rises in the region particularly; Pakistan was faster than the rest of the world. "Our Monsoon pattern due to rapidly changing temperature of the region and protracted hot season is shifting towards North side of the country," he said.

To a question, he replied that the divisions of Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Lahore bearing the maximum burden of the country's agriculture produce were going to face adverse effects amid low rainfall and water availability for the sowing season.

He further informed that the shift of Monsoon towards the North would incur disastrous outcomes.

The Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) phenomenon was already creating flooding in the mountainous areas of Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa destroying infrastructure and precious lives lost.

"In such circumstances, any increased rainfall on the glaciated mountains will draw the massive masses of snow down to the human populations inhabited in the regions," he warned.

Head Agriculture and Coordination section, GCISC Arif Goheer added about the vulnerability of agriculture and said that "Given the agro-economic dominance of central and southern Punjab and parts of Sindh, the spatial northward shift of monsoon could have a devastating effect on agriculture and food security since the key economic crops are grown in these areas. This alarming situation demands concerted long-term planning and action in ensuring the country's food security." When contacted, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam told that the Climate Smart Agriculture project was launched in eight districts of the Punjab and Sindh provinces to equip the farmers with climate-resilient best practices for sustainable agriculture.

"The project is being launched on a pilot basis with the assistance of UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)," he added.

\395

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Faisalabad Century Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow United Nations Punjab Flood Water Agriculture Paris Gilgit Baltistan Sialkot Agreement Best Asia

Recent Stories

Licenses of two flour mills cancelled over violati ..

Licenses of two flour mills cancelled over violation of govt quota

3 minutes ago
 Floods, Landslides in Northern India Kill 46 - Aut ..

Floods, Landslides in Northern India Kill 46 - Authorities

3 minutes ago
 Six new projects being executed in petroleum secto ..

Six new projects being executed in petroleum sector

3 minutes ago
 Man commits suicide in sargodah

Man commits suicide in sargodah

3 minutes ago
 Fertiglobe announces successful completion of IPO ..

Fertiglobe announces successful completion of IPO process

22 minutes ago
 King of Bahrain receives FNC Speaker

King of Bahrain receives FNC Speaker

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.