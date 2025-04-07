Pakistan, Karachi, Hyderabad weather updates; heatwave hits Sindh various parts

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday declared the ongoing heatwave across Sindh including Karachi and Hyderabad as a heatwave.

The PMD issued the first official alert regarding the heatwave situation.

The alert showed that the temperatures are expected to be 5 to 7 degrees higher than usual during the day in various districts including Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Qamber Shahdadkot, Ghotki, Sukkur, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Matiari and Sanghar.

In Karachi, Thatta, Sajawal, Badin, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, and Tharparkar, occasional strong winds may occur.

The MET office forecasted that the weather in Karachi would remain hot and dry today, with temperatures expected to stay hot and humid on Tuesday and Wednesday.

From Monday to Wednesday, the maximum temperature in Karachi is expected to reach 38°C, with humidity levels ranging between 80 to 90%.