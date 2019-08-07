Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicts new spell of monsoon rain till Eid-ul-Azha

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th August, 2019) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday predicted that new spell of monsoon rain will lash parts of country from August 7 to August 12.According to Met Office, scattered rains/wind-thunderstorm is expected in Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, D.G khan, Hazara divisions and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu, Kohat, D.I khan, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi divisions and Islamabad.Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.Rainfall (mm) recorded during Last 24 hrs is Punjab:Islamabad (Z.

P 111, Saidpur 53, Bokra 53, Golra 49, A/P 29), Rawalpindi, (Chaklala 75,Shamsabad 72), Narowal 71, Jhelum 59, Mangla, Sargodha 41, Chakwal, Gujrat 40, Muree 37, Attock Joharabad 31, M.B din 29, Gujrat 23, Sialkot (A/P 14,City 13), Sahiwal 04, Lahore (PBO 02, A/P 02), Kasur, Hafizabad 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 34, A/P 05, Garidupatta 11, Rawalakot 08, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa: Tahkt bhai 34, Kakul 13,Cherat 06, Balakot 05, Malamjabba 04, Lower dir, Saidu Sharif 02, Balochistan: Barkhan 04, Zhob 02.Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures was Nokkundi 48�C, Dalbandin 47�C and Sibbi 44�C.