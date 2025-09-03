Pakistan, Punjab weather update; heavy rainfalls, floods likely until September 5

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a weather alert, forecasting heavy rainfall across several districts of Punjab until September 5. The rains are expected to intensify the already challenging flood situation, with authorities urging residents to remain vigilant.

The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that the ongoing and anticipated rainfall could lead to a significant rise in water levels across major rivers in the province, heightening the risk of flooding. The PDMA has provided detailed updates on the water levels at key river sites to better inform the public and local authorities.

As of the latest reports, the water level in the Chenab River is recorded at 468,000 cusecs at the Marala Headworks, 339,470 cusecs at the Khanki Headworks, and 232,450 cusecs at the Qadirabad Headworks.

Meanwhile, the water level at the Chiniot Bridge stands at 108,343 cusecs.

These high levels, combined with the forecasted rain, are increasing the chances of flooding in low-lying areas along the riverbanks.

In addition, the Ravi River is also seeing significant water flow. The Tarim Headworks reports a water level of 355,744 cusecs while other locations such as Jassar (71,010 cusecs), Ravi Siphon (54,190 cusecs) and Shahdara (53,630 cusecs) are also experiencing elevated water levels.

The Sutlej River is similarly affected, with levels at GS Wala at 269,501 cusecs, Sulemanki at 122,736 cusecs and Panjnad at 182,107 cusecs.

The PDMA has emphasized that the rising water levels, coupled with more rainfall in the coming days, could result in severe flooding in the certain areas.

The local authorities advised all residents in flood-prone regions to take immediate safety measures and stay informed through local emergency channels.

They also urged the public to exercise caution and be prepared for possible evacuations.