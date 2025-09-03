Pakistan, Punjab Weather Update; Heavy Rainfalls, Floods Likely Until September 5
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 03, 2025 | 06:40 PM
Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) says ongoing and anticipated rainfall could lead to a significant rise in water levels across major rivers in province, heightening risk of flooding
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a weather alert, forecasting heavy rainfall across several districts of Punjab until September 5. The rains are expected to intensify the already challenging flood situation, with authorities urging residents to remain vigilant.
The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that the ongoing and anticipated rainfall could lead to a significant rise in water levels across major rivers in the province, heightening the risk of flooding. The PDMA has provided detailed updates on the water levels at key river sites to better inform the public and local authorities.
As of the latest reports, the water level in the Chenab River is recorded at 468,000 cusecs at the Marala Headworks, 339,470 cusecs at the Khanki Headworks, and 232,450 cusecs at the Qadirabad Headworks.
Meanwhile, the water level at the Chiniot Bridge stands at 108,343 cusecs.
These high levels, combined with the forecasted rain, are increasing the chances of flooding in low-lying areas along the riverbanks.
In addition, the Ravi River is also seeing significant water flow. The Tarim Headworks reports a water level of 355,744 cusecs while other locations such as Jassar (71,010 cusecs), Ravi Siphon (54,190 cusecs) and Shahdara (53,630 cusecs) are also experiencing elevated water levels.
The Sutlej River is similarly affected, with levels at GS Wala at 269,501 cusecs, Sulemanki at 122,736 cusecs and Panjnad at 182,107 cusecs.
The PDMA has emphasized that the rising water levels, coupled with more rainfall in the coming days, could result in severe flooding in the certain areas.
The local authorities advised all residents in flood-prone regions to take immediate safety measures and stay informed through local emergency channels.
They also urged the public to exercise caution and be prepared for possible evacuations.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Punjab weather update; heavy rainfalls, floods likely until September ..
Deputy Commissioner of Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi chairs anti-smoking committee ..
Wasa declares emergency as flood waters touch waste water treatment plant at Sur ..
Eid Milad to be celebrated with religious fervour
UK to deport foreign students overstaying visas; Pakistanis lead in asylum claim ..
CM Bugti directs for using of air services to shift serious injured of blast to ..
CPO reviews security plan for celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) in Rawalp ..
Deputy Chairman Senate condemns Quetta suicide attack on BNP rally
Farewell reference honors to retire professor Abdul Rauf
Clean & healthy environment top priority of Punjab Govt: Raja Hanif
Commissioner, rotary delegation discuss challenges in anti-polio campaign
Rawalpindi academy principal arrested for raping student; victim seeks justice
More Stories From Weather
-
Pakistan, Punjab weather update; heavy rainfalls, floods likely until September 521 seconds ago
-
Cloudy weather with scattered rain forecast for Lahore21 hours ago
-
Heavy rainfalls, urban flooding and landslide threat as monsoon activity intensifies5 days ago
-
Hot, humid weather to prevail; Heavy rains may trigger flash floods in upper parts of country6 days ago
-
Weather update; strong winds, thunderstorms likely in Pakistan from August 2312 days ago
-
At least 15 dead in Karachi rain-related incidents14 days ago
-
At least eight killed after heavy rain lashed Karachi, caused flood15 days ago
-
Heavy rain in Murree causes landslides16 days ago
-
NDMA issues fresh flood warning as monsoon rains lash Punjab, KP and AJK16 days ago
-
Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive rain spells from Aug 18 to 2320 days ago
-
Scattered showers, humid weather forecast for Lahore21 days ago
-
Party cloudy weather, light rain forecast for Karachi22 days ago