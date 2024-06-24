Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Windstorm and thunderstorm-rain are expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, northeast Balochistan, southeast Sindh, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir during the evening and night.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2024) The scorching heat is expected in most plain areas of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, windstorm and thunderstorm-rain are expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, northeast Balochistan, southeast Sindh, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir during the evening and night.

The temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad: 22°C

Lahore: 31°C

Karachi: 31°C

Peshawar: 26°C

Quetta: 24°C

Muzaffarabad: 24°C

Gilgit: 21°C

Murree: 19°C

In Lahore, the provincial capital is experiencing scorching heat, with the city’s temperature gradually increasing. According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in the city is expected to be 31°C, while the maximum could reach up to 43°C.

The humidity level in the city has reached 44%.

On the other hand, PDMA Punjab has forecasted the onset of monsoon rains in Punjab from July 1. According to PDMA, this year’s monsoon rains are expected to be 35% more than usual. Monsoon rains in July pose a risk of urban flooding and hill torrents in southern Punjab.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramula, while it will be hot during the day with chances of rain-wind and thunderstorm during the evening and night in Jammu.

The temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar: 16°C

Pulwama: 16°C

Shopian: 16°C

Jammu: 29°C

Leh: 8°C

Anantnag: 15°C

: 14°C