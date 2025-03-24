Pakistan Weather Update: Rain Expected In Country's Different Parts Before Eid-ul-Fitr
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 24, 2025 | 04:34 PM
Met Office says rain, hailstorms and snowfall in mountainous areas are expected between March 25 and 27 in northern and central regions of the country
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a new spell of rainfall across the country before Eid-ul-Fitr.
The Met Office said that rain, hailstorms, and snowfall in mountainous areas are expected between March 25 and 27 in northern and central regions of the country.
RAIN, HAILSTORMS AND SNOWFALL likely schedule
March 25-27: Rain is expected in Buner, Dir, Malakand, Swabi, Charsadda, Abbottabad, and Peshawar.
March 25-26: Karak, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, and Dera Ismail Khan are also likely to receive rain, with hailstorms and snowfall in mountainous areas.
March 25-27: Islamabad, Potohar region, Murree, and Galiyat are expected to receive rain and snowfall, while central Punjab will also experience rainfall.
Sindh (March 25-26): Dust storms are expected.
Rain is likely in different parts of Balochistan including Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob, Musa Khel, Chaman and Mastung.
The PMD warned that the strong winds and hailstorms may damage the solar panels and utility poles while moderate to heavy rains could trigger landslides in the northern areas.
Additionally, the severe hailstorms are expected in Upper Punjab, Islamabad and KP, posing a threat to crops in Punjab and KP.
