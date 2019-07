The French capital Paris on Thursday saw its hottest ever temperature, breaking a seven-decade-old record as a European heatwave hit its peak, the state weather service said

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The French capital Paris on Thursday saw its hottest ever temperature, breaking a seven-decade-old record as a European heatwave hit its peak, the state weather service said.

A temperature of 41 degrees Celsius (105.8 Fahrenheit) was recorded in the Montsouris area of the city, Meteo-France said, beating the previous high of 40.4C (104.7F) set in July 1947.