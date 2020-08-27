UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partially Cloudy Weather With Chances Of Thunderstorm, Rain Forecast For City

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:14 PM

Partially cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm, rain forecast for city

The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 35 degree centigrade and 26. 4 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 92 per cent at 8 am and 60 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:47 am and set at 18:45 pm tomorrow.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Senator grieved at loss of lives in Karachi

2 minutes ago

Rwanda, Burundi pledge to restore security at shar ..

2 minutes ago

Senior US Diplomat to Visit Austria, Slovenia to M ..

2 minutes ago

Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers Discuss Union ..

2 minutes ago

Brazilian Justice Ministry to Open Weapons Procure ..

5 minutes ago

New Airborne Radar for Russian Helicopters to Be T ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.