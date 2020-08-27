Partially cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm, rain forecast for city

The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 35 degree centigrade and 26. 4 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 92 per cent at 8 am and 60 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:47 am and set at 18:45 pm tomorrow.