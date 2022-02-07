UrduPoint.com

Partly Cloudy, Cold Forecast For KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2022 | 12:17 PM

Partly cloudy, cold forecast for KP

Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast cold and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province, while very cold in hilly areas during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast cold and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province, while very cold in hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

However, light rain with light snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Dir Upper and Lower, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, North and South Waziristan districts, says morning report of the regional meteorological center issued here on Monday.

Moreover, shallow fog in isolated pockets is likely to occur over Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Lakki Marwat and D.

I. Khan districts during late night and morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, scattered rain with snow over the hills occurred in the province.

Rain recorded Dir Upper 27 mm, Lower 20 mm, Pattan 16 mm, Kalam 10 mm, Mohmand Ghalanai 10 mm, Mamad Gut 01 mm, Malamjaba 09 mm, Balakot and Landi Kotal 08 mm each, Chitral 07 mm, Bajaur Khaar and Pashat 06 mm each, Mirkhani 05 mm, Drosh and Parachinar 04 each mm, Saidu Sharif and Risalpur 02 each mm, Peshawar City 01 mm, Takht Bai, Buner and Mohmand dam 01 mm.

Snowfall 05 inches recorded in Kalam 05 and 01 in Malamjaba.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar South Waziristan Snow Abbottabad Swat Dam Parachinar Mansehra Mardan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Upper Kohistan Lakki Marwat Swabi Shangla Landi Kotal Buner Balakot

Recent Stories

Small number of Australian players may pull out of ..

Small number of Australian players may pull out of Pakistan tour.

6 minutes ago
 'Oh my god!' Relieved Eileen Gu makes Olympic fina ..

'Oh my god!' Relieved Eileen Gu makes Olympic final on debut

3 minutes ago
 Russian figure skater, 15, first woman to land qua ..

Russian figure skater, 15, first woman to land quad jump at Olympics

3 minutes ago
 Switzerland's Beat Feuz takes men's Olympic downhi ..

Switzerland's Beat Feuz takes men's Olympic downhill gold

3 minutes ago
 Dunk and Faulkner say Australia will enjoy playing ..

Dunk and Faulkner say Australia will enjoy playing in Pakistan

37 minutes ago
 Minor girl burnt to death in a gas leak blast in Q ..

Minor girl burnt to death in a gas leak blast in Quetta

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>