Partly cloudy, cold forecast for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast cold and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province, while very cold in hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

However, light rain with light snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Dir Upper and Lower, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, North and South Waziristan districts, says morning report of the regional meteorological center issued here on Monday.

Moreover, shallow fog in isolated pockets is likely to occur over Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Lakki Marwat and D.

I. Khan districts during late night and morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, scattered rain with snow over the hills occurred in the province.

Rain recorded Dir Upper 27 mm, Lower 20 mm, Pattan 16 mm, Kalam 10 mm, Mohmand Ghalanai 10 mm, Mamad Gut 01 mm, Malamjaba 09 mm, Balakot and Landi Kotal 08 mm each, Chitral 07 mm, Bajaur Khaar and Pashat 06 mm each, Mirkhani 05 mm, Drosh and Parachinar 04 each mm, Saidu Sharif and Risalpur 02 each mm, Peshawar City 01 mm, Takht Bai, Buner and Mohmand dam 01 mm.

Snowfall 05 inches recorded in Kalam 05 and 01 in Malamjaba.