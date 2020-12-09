UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy, Cold Weather Forecast For City

Wed 09th December 2020

Partly cloudy, cold weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy and cold weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy and cold weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 22 centigrade and the lowest minimum 12 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy and cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.

