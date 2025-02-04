Partly Cloudy, Cold Weather Forecast For City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 11:44 PM
The city experienced partly cloudy and cold weather on Tuesday, with similar conditions expected over the next 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The city experienced partly cloudy and cold weather on Tuesday, with similar conditions expected over the next 24 hours.
According to the MET office officials, a westerly wave was affecting the northwestern regions and would likely persist in upper parts until tomorrow.
Mostly cold and dry weather is expected nationwide, though light rain, wind, and thunderstorms - along with light snowfall in mountainous areas - are forecast for isolated locations in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir. Light to moderate fog patches are also anticipated in northeastern Punjab during morning hours.
Rainfall was recorded in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while Kalam and Chitral received snowfall.
The lowest temperature on Tuesday was -8°C in Leh, while Lahore recorded a minimum of 6.8°C and a maximum of 21.4°C.
