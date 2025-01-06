Open Menu

Partly Cloudy, Cold Weather Forecast For Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2025 | 10:45 PM

Partly cloudy and cold weather prevailed in the city on Monday while the MET office forecast similar conditions for the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Partly cloudy and cold weather prevailed in the city on Monday while the MET office forecast similar conditions for the next 24 hours.

The MET officials reported that continental air dominated most parts of the country, while a shallow westerly trough affected Kashmir and surrounding areas, moving eastward.

They predicted mainly cold and dry weather across most regions, with very cold conditions expected in hilly areas during the morning and night. Moderate to dense fog in patches is likely to persist in some plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during the same hours.

Rainfall was reported in several cities, while snowfall occurred in Malam Jabba, Kalam, Chitral, Drosh, Mirkhani, and Murree.

The lowest temperature on Monday was recorded in Kalat where the mercury plummeted to -10°C. Lahore recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8°C and a maximum of 14.5°C.

