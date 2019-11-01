Partly cloudy forecast for Karachi on Saturday

The Meteorological department on Friday forecast partly cloudy weather in metropolis for the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday forecast partly cloudy weather in metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 23 to 25 degrees centigrade with 60 to 70 per cent humidity.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain is likely to occur at a few places in Sukkur, Larkana, Hyderabad and Shaheed Banazirabad divisions.

Light rain/ drizzle may also occur at isolated places in Thatta and Mirpurkhas divisions during the next 24 hours.