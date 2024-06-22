Partly Cloudy, Hot Weather For City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2024 | 10:09 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Partly cloudy, hot and humid weather was recorded in the city on Saturday
while the Met office has predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
The Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country
while a shallow westerly wave was also present over upper and some southern parts
of the country.
They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, windstorm/thunderstorm-rain was expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.
The maximum temperature was recorded 39°C and minimum 27.5°C in the city.
