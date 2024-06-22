Open Menu

Partly Cloudy, Hot Weather For City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2024 | 10:09 PM

Partly cloudy, hot weather for city

Partly cloudy, hot and humid weather was recorded in the city on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Partly cloudy, hot and humid weather was recorded in the city on Saturday

while the Met office has predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country

while a shallow westerly wave was also present over upper and some southern parts

of the country.

They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, windstorm/thunderstorm-rain was expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

The maximum temperature was recorded 39°C and minimum 27.5°C in the city.

Related Topics

Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gilgit Baltistan

Recent Stories

DIG Islamabad visits Police Khidmat Markaz, review ..

DIG Islamabad visits Police Khidmat Markaz, reviews security measures, public fa ..

18 seconds ago
 Germany to 'play to win' despite possible Spain cl ..

Germany to 'play to win' despite possible Spain clash

19 seconds ago
 Norris shrugs off McLaren fire to nab Spanish pole ..

Norris shrugs off McLaren fire to nab Spanish pole after 'best ever lap'

21 seconds ago
 Three killed as Russia strikes apartment building ..

Three killed as Russia strikes apartment building in war-torn Kharkiv

23 seconds ago
 Health ministers for zero tolerance on discipline ..

Health ministers for zero tolerance on discipline in hospitals

8 minutes ago
 International Nathiagali summer college to be inau ..

International Nathiagali summer college to be inaugurated on Monday

8 minutes ago
Saudi Arabia's Islamic Affairs Ministry provides o ..

Saudi Arabia's Islamic Affairs Ministry provides over 1.4m religious services to ..

8 minutes ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results -- collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results -- collated

8 minutes ago
 Norris nabs Spanish Grand Prix pole after 'best ev ..

Norris nabs Spanish Grand Prix pole after 'best ever lap'

11 seconds ago
 Georgia celebrate historic first Euros point, rue ..

Georgia celebrate historic first Euros point, rue key miss

13 seconds ago
 Kalinskaya reaches Berlin final as injury list gro ..

Kalinskaya reaches Berlin final as injury list grows

14 seconds ago
 49th Int'l Nathiagali Summer College to be inaugur ..

49th Int'l Nathiagali Summer College to be inaugurated on Monday

16 seconds ago

More Stories From Weather