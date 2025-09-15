Partly Cloudy, Humid Weather Forecast For Lahore
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 11:09 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The city experienced partly cloudy and humid conditions on Monday, with the MET office forecasting similar weather for the next 24 hours.
According to officials, moist currents from the Arabian Sea are entering the country, while a westerly wave is expected to impact upper regions from tonight.
Partly cloudy skies with rain, wind, or thundershowers are likely at isolated locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and adjoining hilly areas. Heavy rainfall or hailstorms may also occur at a few spots during the period. Meanwhile, hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.
Rainfall was reported only in Muzaffarabad.
The highest temperature on Monday was recorded in Dalbandin at 42°C, while Lahore registered 35°C.
