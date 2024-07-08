Open Menu

Partly Cloudy, Humid Weather Forecast In City

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 09:33 PM

Partly cloudy, humid weather forecast in city

Partly cloudy and humid weather continued to prevail in the city on Monday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Partly cloudy and humid weather continued to prevail in the city on Monday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

The MET officials said light to moderate monsoon currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating upper/central parts of the country while a westerly wave was approaching upper parts of the country from 11th July.

They predicted that hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country.

However, rain-wind/thundershower was expected at isolated places in Kasmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, southeastern Sindh, north/southeastern Balochistan, south Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan while heavy fall may cause flooding in low lying areas of lower Balochistan during the period.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities across the country.

Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore it was 37.2°C and minimum was 26.3°C.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Turbat May July From

Recent Stories

Finance minister meets Chairman Delivery Associate ..

Finance minister meets Chairman Delivery Associates

3 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan receives ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan receives President upon arrival in Lah ..

3 minutes ago
 Ambassador Amna Baloch calls on ED EU Institute of ..

Ambassador Amna Baloch calls on ED EU Institute of Peace Michael Keating

18 minutes ago
 Rwandan troops fought alongside M23 rebels in DR C ..

Rwandan troops fought alongside M23 rebels in DR Congo: UN experts

22 minutes ago
 UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy ..

UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar

22 minutes ago
 Salman Rafique chairs 11th UCHS syndicate meeting

Salman Rafique chairs 11th UCHS syndicate meeting

22 minutes ago
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) finalizes Ashura ..

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) finalizes Ashura Day plan

22 minutes ago
 Heavy quantity of narcotics seized, accused arrest ..

Heavy quantity of narcotics seized, accused arrested

7 minutes ago
 Minister directs NHA to make organization profitab ..

Minister directs NHA to make organization profitable, resource increasing

7 minutes ago
 Police formulates comprehensive Muharram security ..

Police formulates comprehensive Muharram security plan

7 minutes ago
 HESCO determines to provide uninterrupted power su ..

HESCO determines to provide uninterrupted power supply during Muharram

7 minutes ago
 Tourism squad playing active role in facilitating ..

Tourism squad playing active role in facilitating tourists

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather