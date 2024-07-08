Partly Cloudy, Humid Weather Forecast In City
Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 09:33 PM
Partly cloudy and humid weather continued to prevail in the city on Monday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hour
The MET officials said light to moderate monsoon currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating upper/central parts of the country while a westerly wave was approaching upper parts of the country from 11th July.
They predicted that hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country.
However, rain-wind/thundershower was expected at isolated places in Kasmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, southeastern Sindh, north/southeastern Balochistan, south Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan while heavy fall may cause flooding in low lying areas of lower Balochistan during the period.
Rainfall was recorded at several cities across the country.
Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore it was 37.2°C and minimum was 26.3°C.
