UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy, Humid Weather Likely In Karachi On Sunday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 08:20 PM

Partly cloudy, humid weather likely in Karachi on Sunday

The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast partly cloudy and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast partly cloudy and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 34 to 36 and 28 to 30, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain is likely to occur at a few places in Sukkur & Larkana Divisions, at isolated places in Sh.Banazirabad, Mirpurkhas & Hyderabad Divisions in the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the province of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana

Recent Stories

Hindutva mindset serious threat to global peace: A ..

7 minutes ago

No shortage of beds for corona patients in hospita ..

35 seconds ago

International Islamic University to commence onlin ..

37 seconds ago

Gunfight Erupts During Anti-Terror Operation in Ru ..

39 seconds ago

Afghan President Receives Credentials From New Rus ..

40 seconds ago

Sh Rashid appreciates CM for taking effective step ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.