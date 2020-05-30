Partly cloudy, humid weather likely in Karachi on Sunday

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast partly cloudy and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 34 to 36 and 28 to 30, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain is likely to occur at a few places in Sukkur & Larkana Divisions, at isolated places in Sh.Banazirabad, Mirpurkhas & Hyderabad Divisions in the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the province of Sindh during the next 24 hours.