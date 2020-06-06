UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy, Humid With Chances Of Drizzle Likely On Sunday

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 11:02 PM

Partly cloudy, humid with chances of drizzle likely on Sunday

The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast partly cloudy and humid weather with chances of drizzle at late night or morning on Sunday in the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast partly cloudy and humid weather with chances of drizzle at late night or morning on Sunday in the metropolis.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 35 to 37 and 28 to 30, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province. However, partly cloudy/cloudy with chances of dust-thunderstorm/rain may occur at isolated places in Mirpurkhas division, while partly cloudy conditions with chances of drizzle in night/morning along the coast during the next 24 hours.

