Partly cloudy likely in city on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday forecast partly cloudy weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range between 34 to 36 degrees Centigrade with 55 to 65 per cent humidity.

Mainly hot or very hot and dry weather with gusty winds is likely to prevail across Sindh during the next 24 hours. However partly cloudy or cloudy conditions with chances of drizzle or occasional light rain is likely along the coast.