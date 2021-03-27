UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Expected

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 01:12 PM



The provincial Met office Saturday forecast partly cloudy weather in most parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :The provincial Met office Saturday forecast partly cloudy weather in most parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

However, light rain with wind and thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Kohistan, Battagram and Mansehra districts during evening-night.

Moreover light rain with wind and thunderstorm is also expected at one or two places in Peshawar and its surrounding areas during afternoon-evening.

Similarly, partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, light rain with wind and thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Chitral, Dir (Lower and Upper), Shangla, Swat, Bunner, Malakand, Bajaur, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand and Khyber districts during evening-night during the next 48 hours.

