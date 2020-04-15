Partly cloudy weather expected

The local met office Wednesday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of gusty winds and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The local met office Wednesday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of gusty winds and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were as 36.0 degree centigrade and 22.1 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 75 per cent at 0800 hours and 23 per cent at 1700 hours.

The sun will rise at 0545 hours and set at 1843 hours on Thursday.