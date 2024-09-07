Open Menu

September 07, 2024

Partly cloudy weather for city

Partly cloudy weather with trace rain was recorded in the city on Saturday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Partly cloudy weather with trace rain was recorded in the city on Saturday

while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for

the next 24 hours.

The MET officials said a continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country

while a shallow westerly wave was present over Kashmir and it was adjoining hilly areas.

They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country.

The maximum temperature was recorded 34.6°C and minimum 24.5°C.

