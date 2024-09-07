Partly Cloudy Weather For City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2024 | 09:29 PM
Partly cloudy weather with trace rain was recorded in the city on Saturday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Partly cloudy weather with trace rain was recorded in the city on Saturday
while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for
the next 24 hours.
The MET officials said a continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country
while a shallow westerly wave was present over Kashmir and it was adjoining hilly areas.
They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country.
The maximum temperature was recorded 34.6°C and minimum 24.5°C.
Recent Stories
Ireland and UK to 'reset' relations as Starmer begins Dublin visit
ATC convicts man with 10 years imprisonment for assisting banned outfit
UMT holds ceremony
PM Shehbaz’s tireless efforts debunk Pakistan isolation myths: Dar
Wasa issues final warning to defaulters
Punjab Police officers win silver medals in individual, team categories
AJK prepares to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi with spiritual zeal
Over 150,000 'criminals' arrested across province
CPO dismisses 2 police officials
Italy backs Kyiv's 'legitimate defence' as Zelensky presses allies
Strong economy vital for strong national defence: Bilal Azhar Kayani
IGP reviews progress in construction of police stations
More Stories From Weather
-
Widespread Monsoon rains, storms expected Across Pakistan5 days ago
-
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi7 days ago
-
More rain-wind/thundershower likely in country's various parts:PMD10 days ago
-
Heavy rains damage standing crops in Bahawalpur11 days ago
-
Australia registers record high winter temperature12 days ago
-
Mainly hot & humid weather likely in most parts of country:PMD16 days ago
-
Faisalabad receives 131mm rain21 days ago
-
More monsoon rains from August 14-18; Independence Day to be rainy26 days ago
-
Rain-windstorm/thundershower likely at various parts of country:PMD29 days ago
-
Rain-wind thundershower likely at isolated places: PMD1 month ago
-
More rain-windstorm/thundershower likely at various parts of country:PMD1 month ago
-
More rain-windstorm/thundershower likely at various parts of country: PMD1 month ago