Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast

Sat 27th March 2021 | 01:14 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast

The local Met office Saturday forecast partly cloudy weather in the city during the next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :The local Met office Saturday forecast partly cloudy weather in the city during the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 30 centigrade and the lowest minimum 16 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy weather has also forecast for rest of the region.

More Stories From Weather

