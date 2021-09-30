Partly cloudy weather forecast

The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36.4 degree centigrade and 28.7 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 72 per cent at 8 am and 48 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:05 am and set at 18:02 pm tomorrow.