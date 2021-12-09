Partly cloudy weather forecast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city during next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum were recorded 24 and 09 degree centigrade during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.