Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast

Fri 17th January 2020 | 07:57 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast

The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of mist in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of mist in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 19.6 degree centigrade and 5.6 degree centigrade, respectively.

The humidity was recorded 85 per cent at 8 am and 53 per cent at 5 pm.

