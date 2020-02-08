Partly cloudy weather forecast

The local Met office Saturday forecast party cloudy weather with chances of mist in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :The local Met office Saturday forecast party cloudy weather with chances of mist in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded 22.2C and 6.8C respectively.

The humidity was recorded 80 per cent at 8 am and 45 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:58 am and set at 17:59 pm tomorrow.