Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast
Faizan Hashmi 17 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 05:45 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :The local Met office Saturday forecast party cloudy weather with chances of mist in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.
On Saturday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded 22.2C and 6.8C respectively.
The humidity was recorded 80 per cent at 8 am and 45 per cent at 5 pm.
The sun will rise at 06:58 am and set at 17:59 pm tomorrow.