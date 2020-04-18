UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast

Sat 18th April 2020 | 07:16 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The local Met office Saturday forecast partly cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded 30C and 18C respectively during last 24 hours. The humidity was recorded 86 per cent at 8 am and 41 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:42 am and set at 18:46 pm tomorrow.

More Stories From Weather

