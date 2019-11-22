Partly cloudy weather forecast expected in most parts of the country 22 Nov 2019

Mainly partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country, while widespread rain/wind-windstorms is expected at scattered places on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Mainly partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country, while widespread rain/wind-windstorms is expected at scattered places on Saturday.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center, Islamabad, widespread rain/wind-thunderstorms is expected in southern districts of Balchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab, Gilgit Balistan during the next twelve hours.

Minimum temperature recorded in Islamabad 12C, Peshawar 14C, Lahore 13C, Karachi 20C, Quetta 9C, Murree and Muzaffarabad 7C and Gilgit 8C during last 24 hours.