UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast Expected In Most Parts Of The Country 22 Nov 2019

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 06:56 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast expected in most parts of the country 22 Nov 2019

Mainly partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country, while widespread rain/wind-windstorms is expected at scattered places on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Mainly partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country, while widespread rain/wind-windstorms is expected at scattered places on Saturday.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center, Islamabad, widespread rain/wind-thunderstorms is expected in southern districts of Balchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab, Gilgit Balistan during the next twelve hours.

Minimum temperature recorded in Islamabad 12C, Peshawar 14C, Lahore 13C, Karachi 20C, Quetta 9C, Murree and Muzaffarabad 7C and Gilgit 8C during last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Weather Peshawar Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Gilgit Baltistan Muzaffarabad

Recent Stories

UK Police Detain Man From N.Ireland in Connection ..

35 seconds ago

Bitcoin Drops Below $7,000 for First Time Since Ma ..

37 seconds ago

School of Finance, IT established at CPO: Barriste ..

39 seconds ago

Vice chancellor of the Mianwali university had alr ..

41 seconds ago

Irfan Siddqui acquitted in tenancy law violation c ..

44 seconds ago

Qatar to open two more visa centers in Pakistan

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.