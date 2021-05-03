Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Bahawalpur City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 02:02 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 39 centigrade and the lowest minimum 26 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.