Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 04:36 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for Bahawalpur

The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature 42 Centigrade and the lowest 28 Centigrade degrees were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

