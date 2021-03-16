UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 09:38 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hoursw

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 8.5 degree centigrade and 0.8 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.

