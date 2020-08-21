UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for city during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for city during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 40 degree centigrade and the lowest minimum 30 degree centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

More Stories From Weather

