Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Fri 21st August 2020 | 06:53 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 35. 4 degree centigrade and 27. 2 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 78 per cent at 8 am and 55 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:43 am and set at 18:50 pm tomorrow.

APP /sak

More Stories From Weather

