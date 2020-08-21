Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 06:53 PM
The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.
On Friday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 35. 4 degree centigrade and 27. 2 degree centigrade respectively.
The humidity was recorded 78 per cent at 8 am and 55 per cent at 5 pm.
The sun will rise at 05:43 am and set at 18:50 pm tomorrow.
APP /sak