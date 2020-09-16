UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 02:42 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy and hot weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 40 centigrades and the lowest minimum 27 centigrades were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

