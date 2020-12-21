UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Mon 21st December 2020

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy and very cold weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy and very cold weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 22 centigrade and the lowest minimum 08 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy and very cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.

