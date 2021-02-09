UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy and cold weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy and cold weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 27 centigrade and the lowest minimum 12 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy and cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.

