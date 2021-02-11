UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 12:04 PM

The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy and cold weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy and cold weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 28 centigrade and the lowest minimum 13 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy and cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.

